A retro arcade game.

I have started a new illustration project called Retro Machines in

@figmadesign

. Thought I would share my progress with the community. The first attempt is an arcade machine that is actually clicky. Feel free to play with it here:https://www.figma.com/proto/FXqdNBuF46wOvyavUDR7q0/Retro-Machines?page-id=101%3A2&node-id=103%3A2&viewport=773%2C257%2C0.8342921137809753&scaling=min-zoom