Spike Fuchao Yuan

A retro arcade game.

Spike Fuchao Yuan
Spike Fuchao Yuan
  • Save
A retro arcade game. interaction illustration figma isometric art game
Download color palette

I have started a new illustration project called Retro Machines in
@figmadesign
. Thought I would share my progress with the community. The first attempt is an arcade machine that is actually clicky. Feel free to play with it here:https://www.figma.com/proto/FXqdNBuF46wOvyavUDR7q0/Retro-Machines?page-id=101%3A2&node-id=103%3A2&viewport=773%2C257%2C0.8342921137809753&scaling=min-zoom

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Spike Fuchao Yuan
Spike Fuchao Yuan

More by Spike Fuchao Yuan

View profile
    • Like