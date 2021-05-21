Nithin Soman

REJECTED LOGOS

REJECTED LOGO DESIGNS!
At the successful completion of each design project, many design concepts are left behind or rejected.
So here are some logo marks that have been rejected in the last few brand design projects.
And I decided to make "Rejected Logo mark Collections".
