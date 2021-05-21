PARAS KOTADIYA

Business Concept

PARAS KOTADIYA
PARAS KOTADIYA
  • Save
Business Concept website xd landingpage webdesign uiux ui design
Download color palette

Hello there!
Business Concept for website and landing page for web 😁😊 Hope you like! View Full Landing Page is here.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119924303/Business-Concept

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
PARAS KOTADIYA
PARAS KOTADIYA

More by PARAS KOTADIYA

View profile
    • Like