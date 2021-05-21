🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey all,
happy to share this new concept for a web hosting admin panel. Please share your feedback on the layout and structure. If you like it, don’t forget to press 🤍
I used glass morphic elements and transparent gradients to create a visually appealing and modern design. The main color is deep violet and the elements are bright blue so that the colors would complement the contrast.
------------------------
Я решила отступить от привычных светлых дэшбордов и сделать что-то необычное и интересное. Пожалуйста, поделитесь своим мнением по поводу расположения элементов. Если работа нравится, не забываем нажать 🤍
Чтобы сделать дизайн интересным, я использовала полупрозрачные карточки элементов и градиенты. Основной цвет темы - глубокий фиолетовый в разных оттенках. Иконки для контраста выполнены в ярких градиентах желто-розового и циана.
Credits:
Photo by Sergio de Paula on Unsplash