Hey all,

happy to share this new concept for a web hosting admin panel. Please share your feedback on the layout and structure. If you like it, don’t forget to press 🤍

I used glass morphic elements and transparent gradients to create a visually appealing and modern design. The main color is deep violet and the elements are bright blue so that the colors would complement the contrast.

------------------------

Я решила отступить от привычных светлых дэшбордов и сделать что-то необычное и интересное. Пожалуйста, поделитесь своим мнением по поводу расположения элементов. Если работа нравится, не забываем нажать 🤍

Чтобы сделать дизайн интересным, я использовала полупрозрачные карточки элементов и градиенты. Основной цвет темы - глубокий фиолетовый в разных оттенках. Иконки для контраста выполнены в ярких градиентах желто-розового и циана.

Credits:

Photo by Sergio de Paula on Unsplash