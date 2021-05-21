Alexa Nevolina

Web Hosting Admin Panel

Alexa Nevolina
Alexa Nevolina
  • Save
Web Hosting Admin Panel violet blues transparent glass effect glassmorphism modern admin panel hosting web dashboad interface design ui
Web Hosting Admin Panel violet blues transparent glass effect glassmorphism modern admin panel hosting web dashboad interface design ui
Web Hosting Admin Panel violet blues transparent glass effect glassmorphism modern admin panel hosting web dashboad interface design ui
Web Hosting Admin Panel violet blues transparent glass effect glassmorphism modern admin panel hosting web dashboad interface design ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1-min.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2-min.png
  3. sup.jpg
  4. sites.jpg

Hey all,

happy to share this new concept for a web hosting admin panel. Please share your feedback on the layout and structure. If you like it, don’t forget to press 🤍

I used glass morphic elements and transparent gradients to create a visually appealing and modern design. The main color is deep violet and the elements are bright blue so that the colors would complement the contrast.

------------------------

Я решила отступить от привычных светлых дэшбордов и сделать что-то необычное и интересное. Пожалуйста, поделитесь своим мнением по поводу расположения элементов. Если работа нравится, не забываем нажать 🤍

Чтобы сделать дизайн интересным, я использовала полупрозрачные карточки элементов и градиенты. Основной цвет темы - глубокий фиолетовый в разных оттенках. Иконки для контраста выполнены в ярких градиентах желто-розового и циана.

Credits:
Photo by Sergio de Paula on Unsplash

Alexa Nevolina
Alexa Nevolina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alexa Nevolina

View profile
    • Like