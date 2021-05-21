SaaS Dasboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Today's dashboard is concept for Company Monitoring from where he can see a lot of useful information for business building. Manager can also do payments from the same dashboard.
Hope you will like the concept. If you like it then don't forget to press the ❤️ icon and follow me for more UI concepts.
Contact me:
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967