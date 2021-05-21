Ivan Klyzhenko

SaaS Dasboard

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko
  • Save
SaaS Dasboard saas website website design webdesign web uiux ui ux dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboad saas app saas design saas
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,  
Today's dashboard is concept for Company Monitoring from where he can see a lot of useful information for business building. Manager can also do payments from the same dashboard.
Hope you will like the concept. If you like it then don't forget to press the ❤️ icon and follow me for more UI concepts.

Contact me:
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko

More by Ivan Klyzhenko

View profile
    • Like