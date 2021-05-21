Day 5: Sikh Wedding

Constraints: Navy and Gold colour palette.

The patterns are inspired by the designs of the Rumala Sahib. The rumala Sahib is a decorated silk cloth for the holy book that is offered by the bride and groom on their wedding day - a tradition of Sikh weddings.

The bride and groom requested a monogram of their initials combined with elements to show the respective initial as the Bride's and Groom's.

I incorporated a naath (nose ring) with the S for the bride, and a kirpaan (ceremonial sword) with the K for the groom.

The monogram was used consistently through the designs for each event.