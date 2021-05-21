Service cryptocurrency lending market

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Well, some more apps from me ✌🏻
I'll show you one more of 4 concepts, created for a very interesting and hype topic - cryptocurrency loans🖐 Recently it became very popular to use 3d illustrations. They evoke emotion and trust in the user 😄
How do you feel about 3d illustrations?
Download for figma
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤ and comments are really helps me