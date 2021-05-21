itsharjeetkg

Day 4: Hindu Wedding

Day 4: Hindu Wedding
Day 4: Hindu Wedding
Constraints: Red and Gold colour palette.

The design is made of a havan (a ritual fire) sitting in a vessel of stacked rings - the wedding bands on the top and bottom with the Bride's engagement ring design in the middle. On the sides there is a paisley design from the palla (wedding scarf) that the groom's mother-in-law made for him to wear during the wedding.

The bride and groom requested a monogram of their initials combined with elements to show the respective initial as the Bride's and Groom's.

I incorporated a naath (nose ring) with the S for the bride, and a kirpaan (ceremonial sword) with the K for the groom.

The monogram was used consistently through the designs for each event.

