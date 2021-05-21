Irina Maister

Summertime sadness

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
  • Save
Summertime sadness vector illustration illustrator japanese art flowers botanical summer adobe illustrator illustration flat
Download color palette

Trying a new style of expression for myself. I decided to combine my illustrations and add words in Japanese. This gives my idea meaning.
For some reason, these flowers bring me some sadness. Summer begins, and the thought is that it will end soon.
I want my illustrations to resonate in the hearts of people.
*****
Created by Adobe Illustrator

Irina Maister
Irina Maister

More by Irina Maister

View profile
    • Like