Summertime sadness

Trying a new style of expression for myself. I decided to combine my illustrations and add words in Japanese. This gives my idea meaning.
For some reason, these flowers bring me some sadness. Summer begins, and the thought is that it will end soon.
I want my illustrations to resonate in the hearts of people.
