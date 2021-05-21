Karolina Zmarlak

Reversible Clothing | Techno Jacket | 965$

Shop from a wide selection of women jackets and coats on Karolina Zmarlak, and offers
Techno Jacket reinterprets the popular, black-style classics. The techno fabric of the outer layer is both functional and visually attractive at the same time
REVERSIBLE CLOTHING
AVAILABLE IN WHITE | BLACK
TECH ORGANZA / PIQUÉ TECH
FITTED BODY AND SLEEVES WITH SOFT COLLAR
CURVED SEAMING TO SCULPT THE SILHOUETTE
COLLAR CONNECTS CENTER FRONT AND STRAIGHT PEPLUM HEM
CAN BE WORN OPEN OR BELTED
UTILIZE JACKET UNDERNEATH A TAILORED JACKET OR BLAZER
MINIMAL DESIGN ALLOWS FOR SLEEK WEAR AND ENDLESS PAIRING WITH ANY KZ_K PANT
MACHINE WASH ON COLD, DRY ON LOW TUMBLE
MADE IN NYC

