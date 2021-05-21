Reversible Clothing | Techno Jacket | 965$

Shop from a wide selection of women jackets and coats on Karolina Zmarlak, and offers

Techno Jacket reinterprets the popular, black-style classics. The techno fabric of the outer layer is both functional and visually attractive at the same time

REVERSIBLE CLOTHING

AVAILABLE IN WHITE | BLACK

TECH ORGANZA / PIQUÉ TECH

FITTED BODY AND SLEEVES WITH SOFT COLLAR

CURVED SEAMING TO SCULPT THE SILHOUETTE

COLLAR CONNECTS CENTER FRONT AND STRAIGHT PEPLUM HEM

CAN BE WORN OPEN OR BELTED

UTILIZE JACKET UNDERNEATH A TAILORED JACKET OR BLAZER

MINIMAL DESIGN ALLOWS FOR SLEEK WEAR AND ENDLESS PAIRING WITH ANY KZ_K PANT

MACHINE WASH ON COLD, DRY ON LOW TUMBLE

MADE IN NYC

