Day 3: Sangeet

Day 3: Sangeet monogram modern red gold green antique silver marigold palla wedding ring havan dholki wedding design indian wedding sangeet henna mehndi haldi sikh wedding hindu wedding
Constraints: Use a cream and jewel tone colour palette.

I incorporated a dholki - a drum that is played with traditional wedding songs during the Sangeet.

The bride and groom requested a monogram of their initials combined with elements to show the respective initial as the Bride's and Groom's.

I incorporated a naath (nose ring) with the S for the bride, and a kirpaan (ceremonial sword) with the K for the groom.

The monogram was used consistently through the designs for each event.

