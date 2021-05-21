Muhammad Sadik Al Mahdi

Business Flyer for Art Shop "Kozo's Canvas"

Business Flyer for Art Shop "Kozo's Canvas" minimalist minimal business flyer template flyer designer flyer artwork flyer template business flyer design flyer design ideas flyer design template business flyers flyers templates flyer designs flyers design flyers business flyer flyer design flyer illustrator design branding
A minimalistic take on business flyer for an art page conducting an art summit. bringing out the painting that is the core of the business in simple minimalistic way to represent the brand.
All texts are customizable. created in adobe illustrator.
for designs like these, contact sadikkozo18@gmail.com

