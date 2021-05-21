Tomi Puustinen

AirHUD. Augmented reality drone operating system.

Tomi Puustinen
Tomi Puustinen
  • Save
AirHUD. Augmented reality drone operating system. identity tech logo logoinspirations logoinspiration portfolio branding typography logotype logoideas logoidea logo
Download color palette

Picture collage describes the idea behind the logo and it's typography. Letter A refers to shape of the indicator and distance line shown in the view of drone pilots AR glasses. AirHUD is an innovation by Anarky Labs Oy from Finland.

Tomi Puustinen
Tomi Puustinen

More by Tomi Puustinen

View profile
    • Like