Day 2: Haldi

Constraints: Use Marigolds in the design

The bride and groom requested a monogram of their initials combined with elements to show the respective initial as the Bride's and Groom's.

I incorporated a naath (nose ring) with the S for the bride, and a kirpaan (ceremonial sword) with the K for the groom.

The monogram was used consistently through the designs for each event.