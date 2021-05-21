🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Day 1: Mehndi
Constraints: Dark green and antique silver colour scheme
The bride and groom requested a monogram of their initials combined with elements to show the respective initial as the Bride's and Groom's.
I incorporated a naath (nose ring) with the S for the bride, and a kirpaan (ceremonial sword) with the K for the groom.
The monogram was used consistently through the designs for each event.