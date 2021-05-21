Aleksandra Przegendza

mYear | visual identity web page

Aleksandra Przegendza
Aleksandra Przegendza
  • Save
mYear | visual identity web page website graphic design logo ui illustrator flat design illustration web branding
Download color palette

mYear Festival of Musical Imagination
See full case: https://bit.ly/3d829W0

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Aleksandra Przegendza
Aleksandra Przegendza

More by Aleksandra Przegendza

View profile
    • Like