Irfan Khan ✪

Tech Event App UI Design

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Tech Event App UI Design typography animation illustration branding uxresearch uxdesign uidesign font family psd mockup mockup icons pack technology events app event uiux
Download color palette

Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed Tech
Events App UI Design.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com.

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like