Tack - Member Profile

Member profile shows a weekly summary of his hours and the projects are assigned.

--

Tack.one allows you to track time your team spent on projects or tasks and helps you gain valuable insights on your projects, revenue, team performance in real-time. Also, helps you make beautiful visual reports that can be shared with your clients.

Here are the highlights of the Tack’s features so far:

— Track time from anywhere with our IOS, Desktop, Chrome extension, or web app

— Timer and manual mode

— Branded reports

— Project insights

— Clean and minimal design

— Labor cost & profit

— Project estimate

— Apps & integrations

— Time approval

— Scheduled reminders and reports

— And many more...

Tack is free with unlimited tracking, projects, reports, and users.