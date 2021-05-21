Sergey Antoniuk

Cryptocurrency coin

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency coin crystal website lending webdesign uidesign uiux binance crypto wallet finance crypto coin trade crypto exchange exchange cryptocurrency bitcoin trend dark
Download color palette

Hi guys ✌
Introducing my new shot about cryptocurrency 💎
Your likes and comments help me become better ❤

Have a project? Write to me 👇
antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram | Linkedin

Also follow me on 👇
Behance | Instagram

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
UI / UX Designer. Creative ideas for your projects
Hire Me

More by Sergey Antoniuk

View profile
    • Like