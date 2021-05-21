Personal finance mobile app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
These three inconspicuous views are a concept that we made for a personal finance app. We did this for a client who wanted to see what their app idea could look like. The color scheme is peaceful, we thought of it as a way to cool people off once they find out how much they’re actually spending on designer sneakers or unnecessarily many digital subscriptions. We’re especially proud of the little card on top of the middle view there. Once you see it you immediately know what type of app this is, and clarity is always a key design goal for us.
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@angrynerds.pl or visit our website: www.angrynerds.co
