Anaglyph 3D Geometric Horse Logo

Anaglyph 3D Geometric Horse Logo minimalist icon emblem original illustration animal equine 3d anaglyph horse geometric animals sale symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Download color palette

You can buy this design by accessing the "Buy Now" button on the right of this page. You'll own the copyright and the customization is included.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Logo & Brand Identity Design
