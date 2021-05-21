Milan Kovacevic

Don't drink and drive campaign

Milan Kovacevic
Milan Kovacevic
  • Save
Don't drink and drive campaign creative promo print affiche prints book bookcover bookcoverdesign flyer billboard music musical theatre theater art promotion promotional design adobe posters
Download color palette

Poster design for "Don't drink and drive" campaign.

Milan Kovacevic
Milan Kovacevic

More by Milan Kovacevic

View profile
    • Like