APP/illustration｜旅日匯率記帳簿｜(Part 1) APP icon/splash

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
產品為一款專門針對赴日旅遊小資族設計，結合匯率換算與記帳功能的APP。
.
✎Logo設計出發點:
結合「日本」、「貨幣換算」兩大核心
✎視覺方向:
根據產品設計前期UX調研，主要TA為出國也在意花費管控的年輕小資族。因此以清新可愛的色調與插圖為icon風格
-
聯絡我: hoho123180@gmail.com