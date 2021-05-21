Josie Chen

APP/illustration｜旅日匯率記帳簿｜(Part 1) APP icon/splash

APP/illustration｜旅日匯率記帳簿｜(Part 1) APP icon/splash
產品為一款專門針對赴日旅遊小資族設計，結合匯率換算與記帳功能的APP。
✎Logo設計出發點:
結合「日本」、「貨幣換算」兩大核心
✎視覺方向:
根據產品設計前期UX調研，主要TA為出國也在意花費管控的年輕小資族。因此以清新可愛的色調與插圖為icon風格
