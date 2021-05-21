Alfonso Fuentes

Lost Ones

Alfonso Fuentes
Alfonso Fuentes
  • Save
Lost Ones script handlettering hiphop letters music typography typeface type dribbble custom lettering handmade
Download color palette

"Lost Ones" Ms. Lauryn Hill
#letterlist is a personal project. Design, lettering & music🤘.
Stay tunned! 👉 Instagram

Alfonso Fuentes
Alfonso Fuentes

More by Alfonso Fuentes

View profile
    • Like