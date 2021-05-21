Lawskin - Clean Beauty Cosmetics Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends of dribbble!
Today I want to share our latest landing page concept exploration for Lawskin, a clean beauty cosmetics website.
What We Do
- We use clean beauty concept with aesthetic minimalism design approach
- We choose pastel neutral color scheme to create a clean vibe to the landing page
- We design the brand’s information structure to fulfill its love-nature purpose
In this Design
We targeted young people, especially women as our user persona. We use aesthetic minimalism concept for the website to make it pretty and pleases the eyes of today’s generation. The pastel, neutral colors represents a clean and natural product offered by the brand. We also give complimenting touch by experimenting with some doodles here and there.
This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and SaaS design and development.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit: Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design