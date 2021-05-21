Lawskin - Clean Beauty Cosmetics Website

Hello friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share our latest landing page concept exploration for Lawskin, a clean beauty cosmetics website.

What We Do

- We use clean beauty concept with aesthetic minimalism design approach

- We choose pastel neutral color scheme to create a clean vibe to the landing page

- We design the brand’s information structure to fulfill its love-nature purpose

In this Design

We targeted young people, especially women as our user persona. We use aesthetic minimalism concept for the website to make it pretty and pleases the eyes of today’s generation. The pastel, neutral colors represents a clean and natural product offered by the brand. We also give complimenting touch by experimenting with some doodles here and there.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and SaaS design and development.

