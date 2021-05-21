Zarya Kiqo

Hiding

Hiding stylize hatching cross illustration slipper woman illustration drawing art line art line look looking woman door hatch metal underground basement hiding man
A digital line art illustration of a man hiding in a basement. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

