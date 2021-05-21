Dhaval Adesara

CounterPoints - Logo Design

It's a debating platform on which people can share their thoughts or discuss about any topic.

I have incorporated initial letter C and initial letter P for CounterPoints. As well as those letters are also forming intersected chat bubbles which depicts debating.

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
