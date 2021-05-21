Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8

Crypter® – NFT Marketplace UI Kit

Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
UI8
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪ for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypter® – NFT Marketplace UI Kit dark app interface mobile app app 3d rendering 3d render 3d mockup outdoor phone mockup nft marketplace nft crypter mockup phone render 3d ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

A new 3D render testing is inspired by the latest shot of our Creative Director @Dash

Crypter, an NFT Marketplace UI Kit. Hope you guys like it. 🙌

🚀Available exclusively at UI8.

---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

crypter-@2x.png
10 MB
Download
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like