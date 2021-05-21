🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Guys 👋
This time I’m sharing a new app concept with you to take care of all plants - Plant Care App. You can schedule and plan the procedures for your garden plants; also, you can scan the plant, and the app will help you treat your plant. Every time a plant should get care, the application will notify you.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
