Shiro Kuramata Web Concept

Shiro Kuramata Web Concept ux uxui japan furniture website webdesign web design furniture shiro kuramata figma glassmorphism
I took the opportunity to practice some glassmorphism as subtly as I could to represent the ethereal aspect of Shiro Kuramata's designs. Do you think I achieved it? I'd love to get some feedback! :)

See the full proyect on: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119837523/Shiro-Kuramata-Web-Concept

