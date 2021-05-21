🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey all,
Themes Fusion with Design a eCommerce Beauty Shop Landing Page.
...........................
This Template designed specifically for beauty e-commerce but is versatile enough to use for any e-commerce website type. Art is a clean and modern XD template for beauty shops, cosmetic surgery clinics, skin and beauty e-commerce, and skin therapy professionals, cosmetic shops, cosmetic makeup professionals, cosmetic spa and cosmetology experts, or any websites. Share beautiful works of art with your best audience. Customize using Adobe XD template and you are ready to publish it. Download our free artist website templates now!
Template Features Key:
Easily customizable Adobe XD files.
Awesome and Creative Design.
Professional and creative e-commerce site design.
Based on XD Styles.
Google Free Fonts Used.
Easy to Customize.
Clean user interface.
Free Google Fonts.
Free Font Based Icons.
If you Like Please share your Opinion.
Thanks
Download Now: https://themesfusion.com/products/portfolio-landing-page-templates/
Follow Our Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/themesfusion/
Drop us some lines @ themesfusion0@gmail.com
you can also view our design on Behance https://www.behance.net/themesfusion