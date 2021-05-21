Telegram - Teleconference Feature Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone! This is my first shot uploaded on Dribble.
Teleconference Feature is a Design Concept to improve Telegram App Feature and this process was completed in a study case form as part of Bootcamp Final Project.
The Idea of this feature is to add some features on Telegram. Consist of:
1. Telegram Group Video Call
2. Access to Conference Mode
3. Share Screen Feature.
You guys can check the process of the full Study Case process on https://gmiwanusa.com/MyCuratedWorks/Teleconference
And also, if you guys have any feedback is more than welcome and really appreciated.
Regards
Gilang