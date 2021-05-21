Telegram - Teleconference Feature Design

Hello Everyone! This is my first shot uploaded on Dribble.

Teleconference Feature is a Design Concept to improve Telegram App Feature and this process was completed in a study case form as part of Bootcamp Final Project.

The Idea of this feature is to add some features on Telegram. Consist of:

1. Telegram Group Video Call

2. Access to Conference Mode

3. Share Screen Feature.

You guys can check the process of the full Study Case process on https://gmiwanusa.com/MyCuratedWorks/Teleconference

And also, if you guys have any feedback is more than welcome and really appreciated.

Regards

Gilang