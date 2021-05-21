Alena Egorov

Circular Progress Bar

Alena Egorov
Alena Egorov
Hire Me
  • Save
Circular Progress Bar adobe figma procreate mobile illustration digital art app ui ux design
Circular Progress Bar adobe figma procreate mobile illustration digital art app ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. Screen Recording 2021-05-20 at 10.54.50 PM.mp4
  2. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 10.54.38 PM.png
  3. IMG_0062 2.PNG

I made the illustration in Procreate and created the progress bar in Adobe XD

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Alena Egorov
Alena Egorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alena Egorov

View profile
    • Like