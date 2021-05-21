Hening Tyas

Flores Enchantment

Hening Tyas
Hening Tyas
Flores Enchantment painting traditional art artwork nature illustration indonesia canvasart acrylic painting canvas illustration acrylic
There was a customer who requested painting with the theme of the archipelago of Indonesia. And I chosed the beauty of the island of Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. There is famous for a traditional musical instrument called Sasando and one of the natural appearances there is Lake Kelimutu which is famous for its water which always changes color periodically. From this uniqueness I combine the two into one in this painting.

Hening Tyas
Hening Tyas

