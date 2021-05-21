Flores Enchantment

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
There was a customer who requested painting with the theme of the archipelago of Indonesia. And I chosed the beauty of the island of Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. There is famous for a traditional musical instrument called Sasando and one of the natural appearances there is Lake Kelimutu which is famous for its water which always changes color periodically. From this uniqueness I combine the two into one in this painting.