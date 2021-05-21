first sight agency

Hey there, 👋

Some Freelance platforms are already overcrowded, and maybe, for this reason, you are here. I decided to create a more exciting platform that helps you manage your project and find everything in one place. Now you can, in a few clicks, hire a designer, illustrator, and motion designer ( exact me, I am here and ready to work for you ;) ) web Development, and other works.

🤦‍♂️ Problem

Raised talents are tough to find on Up work, freelance hunt, or other freelancer’s platforms due to complicated ranging systems and massive agencies, so one-team player nowadays is hidden as diamonds under the ground. So I think that this marked needs fresh breath from every single part.

🎯 Goal

Create a new, understandable, and attractive platform that you would love to use and find new talents for your best special projects entirely and uniquely. And the venue will look like a modern solution for everyday problems, which you may meet during your creative process. Startups never sleep.

🤩 Solution

Easy to use user flow for two types of users: 1 - you as a freelancer; 2 - you as a client. So the decision was to start with a brand new and smooth user story, turned into a new user flow. Dashboard for both users is the heart of the platform. Both of it designed to cover the most common pains which are familiar to me personally. This concept inside me to make something cool for you. Are you ready to make your design with me and get a clean, user-friendly, and up-to-rend trends design?

Design — Sketch

Illustrations — Illustrator

Animation — AE

************

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me

************

I am open to new projects! rehmanakeel167@gmail.com