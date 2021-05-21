Ashikur Rahaman

Clean and Unique Profile UI design

Ashikur Rahaman
Ashikur Rahaman
  • Save
Clean and Unique Profile UI design ux ui design flat minimal app ux ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
I'm really excited to share with you my design.
This is a Unique Profile UI design using Adobe XD. I tried to make it clean and beautiful.

Follow me on instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/aretechofficial/

Please subscribe my youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREVdgrsnpuGE8NE8rWu6XA

vector image on the first screen is created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com

Contact me : aretechofficial@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Ashikur Rahaman
Ashikur Rahaman

More by Ashikur Rahaman

View profile
    • Like