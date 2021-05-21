Dheavira Putri

Rating and review score groceries products

Dheavira Putri
Dheavira Putri
  • Save
Rating and review score groceries products ux branding design ui ecommerce groceries green clean flat uiux app figma penilaian ulasan review product mobile score rating
Download color palette

Hi! This is result of my UX exploration the one of "tukang sayur online" (groceries online) apps in Indonesia. Adding features rating and review product to increase user confidence in a product during the purchase process.

If you like it, press "Like", if you think this is annoying you can comment and we can discuss!

Dheavira Putri
Dheavira Putri

More by Dheavira Putri

View profile
    • Like