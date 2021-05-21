Afifudin Zuhri

Turtle Logo

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Turtle Logo real estate logo logo design lettermark logo design branding clean design design logo branding illustraion fresh design travel agency animal logo turtle logo
Download color palette

Hello World 😁
As a result of my exploitation, I created an illustration of the turtle animal logo with a fresh nuance of turquoise. Suitable for travel, retail, health, and other logos.
What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like