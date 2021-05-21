Mahalakshmi Anantharaman

My energy booster - bicycle

My energy booster - bicycle
My energy booster - bicycle🌈

I always felt pleasant when the breeze passes over my face whenever I push my pedal while cycling. I can feel how my body and mind get recharged every time after gliding up the hill - motivating me to do more in life!

- An introvert from the universe!

