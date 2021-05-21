Umme Habiba

GOLDPL. BRANDING PROJECT

Umme Habiba
Umme Habiba
  • Save
GOLDPL. BRANDING PROJECT project profile packaging painting pattern product design product designer dstype dribbble design brand identity branding brand logo design logodesign lettering logotype logos logo
Download color palette

GOLDPL. BRANDING PROJECT ....
Watch out my detailed project on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/119763359/BRAND-GOLDPL
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

#logo #logotype #design #designer #logofolio #brand #branding #brandidentity #brandingdesign #designer #design #logodesigner #project #presentation #animation #animationlogo #tea #tealover #tealeaf #tealeaves #teastation #behance #Unique #creative #pattern #doodle #creativeagency #graphicdesign #graphic #logodesign #marketing

Umme Habiba
Umme Habiba

More by Umme Habiba

View profile
    • Like