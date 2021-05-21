VictorThemes

The Birthday Invitation Template

The best template for birthday Invitation where it will be a perfect match for all your birthday invitations and sharing happiness between people. This file consists of easily editable folders which are layered in a perfect way for easy understanding and editing purposes, where you can replace them by adding your brand name, logo and many more and also they are ready to print.

Features:

i) AI, EPS, PDF, JPEG Files are included
ii) 300 DPI CMYK
iii) A4 Size
iv) Editable Text, Image & Color
v) Read me help files are Included

