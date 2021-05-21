Doug Rodas

hugoShop | Icon Metaphor

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
hugoShop | Icon Metaphor typography design ui branding vector flat app app icon icon logo ribbon ecommerce shop ecommerce shop hugo
Download color palette

Icon metaphor for hugoShop, hugo's new eCommerce platform.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like