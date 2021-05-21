VictorThemes

Ailsa – Personal Blog WordPress Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
Ailsa – Personal Blog WordPress Theme slide simple responsive personal music lifestyle instagram food fashion elegant creative clean classic blogger blog
Download color palette

Ailsa is a smart and clean look WordPress theme for personal bloggers. You can customize whatever you think to make your website much better from your great ideas. Ailsa is not just a standard theme, and it’s a collection of amazing live blogging experiences.

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos
Optimized for Speed
Multi-Blog Layouts
User Experience
Crafted Design For Multiple Post Types
Unlimited Sidebars with Powerful Widget Management
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Download Ailsa – Personal Blog WordPress Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like