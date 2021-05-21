🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ailsa is a smart and clean look WordPress theme for personal bloggers. You can customize whatever you think to make your website much better from your great ideas. Ailsa is not just a standard theme, and it’s a collection of amazing live blogging experiences.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
Optimized for Speed
Multi-Blog Layouts
User Experience
Crafted Design For Multiple Post Types
Unlimited Sidebars with Powerful Widget Management
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Ailsa – Personal Blog WordPress Theme