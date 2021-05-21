Nutri8 Logo Design

A self made idea a pre-workout brand.

For the logo, I wanted to come up with something that had the name 'nutrition' in it, after several concepts, the design process led me to nutrient which sounds boring in it's self but what about a play-on words? nutri8 (nutri-eight).

The name sounds interesting and can be associated with pre-workout shakes.

For the logo, I wanted to keep it simple, no craziness. Because the name has the number 8 in it and the brand name also starts with an 'N', I was inspired by the numero (No) symbol.