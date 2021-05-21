Nutri8 Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A self made idea a pre-workout brand.
For the logo, I wanted to come up with something that had the name 'nutrition' in it, after several concepts, the design process led me to nutrient which sounds boring in it's self but what about a play-on words? nutri8 (nutri-eight).
The name sounds interesting and can be associated with pre-workout shakes.
For the logo, I wanted to keep it simple, no craziness. Because the name has the number 8 in it and the brand name also starts with an 'N', I was inspired by the numero (No) symbol.