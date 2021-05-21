Deputy

Our new font is the absolute Shift 😎

Our new font is The Absolute Shift. No seriously, it is. It's quirky, charismatic, and when paired with Acumin it's personality truly shines. And the fact it's called Shift and we Simplify *Shift* Work... did someone say match made in heaven? 😇

Posted on May 21, 2021
