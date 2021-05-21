Manas Agarwal

Money Management Web Application UI

Manas Agarwal
Manas Agarwal
  • Save
Money Management Web Application UI money management money website web ux ui minimal design app
Download color palette

A dashboard design for a money management web app

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Manas Agarwal
Manas Agarwal

More by Manas Agarwal

View profile
    • Like