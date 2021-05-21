Deputy

When ads look this clickable... 🤩

Deputy
Deputy
  • Save
When ads look this clickable... 🤩 marketing brand identity animation brand design advertising design branding
When ads look this clickable... 🤩 marketing brand identity animation brand design advertising design branding
When ads look this clickable... 🤩 marketing brand identity animation brand design advertising design branding
Download color palette
  1. Pandora-Ad-1.png
  2. Pandora-ad-2.png
  3. Pandora-ad-3.png

We've been busy bees 🐝 designing ads so that more people in the world learn about Deputy and how we help simplify shift work! 👀

Deputy
Deputy
See how we simplify shift work✨

More by Deputy

View profile
    • Like