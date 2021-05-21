Freshly Dipped - Negative space logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I made this as a rebound with negative space, for fun and it mainly started as erasing the background at first and then moving it around, and I saw the shaping and thought of a chocolate dipped popsicle and then I made the rest of the design with the arch on top and stick, with adding the name “Freshly Dipped” to show a business that does popsicle dips.