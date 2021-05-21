Blanc - Clothing Landing Page

Rise and shine, peeps!

New design exploration again! So basically, it's about fashion shoping landing page. A website that provides your fashion needs.

Hope you guys like it. Press 'L' to show some support. All feedback are eccepted, cheers!🍻

We are available for new projects

📫 Email : hello@vektora.studio

🎯 Skype : Keep in touch

😀 Instagram : vektora.studio

🛍️ Ui8 : Vektora Shop