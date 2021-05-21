Muhammad Fallah

Chinese New Year - Lion Dance

Chinese New Year - Lion Dance freelance designer illustrator website vector barongsai illustration design lion dance chinese new year chinese
Hi guys, glad to share my work for Batian Studio Microstock Project and definitely to celebrating Chinese New Year, hope you like it guys! Hit the link to download our Illustration -> https://bit.ly/3gceVWM Thank you!

if you guys want the design like these, you can contact me at muhammadfallah2000@gmail.com 😊 Let's make a great relationship with me!!!💗

